Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Drops By 27.9%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 1,958,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 672.4 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of CHKGF remained flat at $6.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

Further Reading

