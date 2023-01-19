Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rises By 64.8%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CICOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 3.1 %

CICOY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 2,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.2022 per share. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

