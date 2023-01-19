Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) Decreases By 93.4%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the December 15th total of 121,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EPHY remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,000. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

