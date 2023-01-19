Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 237.7%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Esprit Stock Down 6.4 %

ESPGY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.