Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 237.7%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 237.7% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Esprit Stock Down 6.4 %
ESPGY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964. Esprit has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Esprit Company Profile
