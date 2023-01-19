Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Drops By 80.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

