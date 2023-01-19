Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Grows By 375.0%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

