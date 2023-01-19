Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Grows By 375.0%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $22.97. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
