Short Interest in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Expands By 57.9%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,241. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

