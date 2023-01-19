Short Interest in Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Grows By 56.7%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 1,205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 356.5 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of Goodman Group stock remained flat at $13.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Goodman Group has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.