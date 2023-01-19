Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Declines By 43.8%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

CBULF stock remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. 161,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,437. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

About Gratomic

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

