Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Declines By 88.5%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,356,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,659,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,361,584. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.