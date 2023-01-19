Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Increases By 198.8%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 198.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISNPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 186,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22.

Several research analysts have commented on ISNPY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.34) to €2.40 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.17) to €2.20 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.61) to €2.60 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.50) to €2.50 ($2.72) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

