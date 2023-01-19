Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Decreases By 25.4%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 344,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,907. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,152,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

