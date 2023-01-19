Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Decreases By 92.6%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,013. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

