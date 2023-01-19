Short Interest in Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Decreases By 92.6%

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. 74,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,013. Legacy Education Alliance has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About Legacy Education Alliance
