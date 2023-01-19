Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Decreases By 76.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS LVVV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,065. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

