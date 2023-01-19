Short Interest in LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Decreases By 76.9%

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,593,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS LVVV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,065. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About LiveWire Ergogenics
