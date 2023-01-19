Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Declines By 81.4%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the December 15th total of 628,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Maiden by 58.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of Maiden stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maiden in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

Featured Articles

