Short Interest in Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Drops By 23.1%

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at 2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a one year low of 2.52 and a one year high of 2.52.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Nanofilm Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

