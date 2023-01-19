Short Interest in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Decreases By 24.5%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NewMarket stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,551. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $352.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.17 and a 200 day moving average of $306.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in NewMarket by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 21.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

