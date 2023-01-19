Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Declines By 74.0%

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ POET traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.62. 58,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,794. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POET. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of POET Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

