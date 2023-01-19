Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 151.1%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

