Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 20.9%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Rogers Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rogers by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,428.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after acquiring an additional 227,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 110.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,191,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rogers by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 209,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

