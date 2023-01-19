Short Interest in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Decreases By 20.9%

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.89.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter.
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.
