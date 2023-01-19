Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Grows By 215.0%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGSOY. Citigroup upped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. SGS has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

