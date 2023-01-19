Short Interest in SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Grows By 215.0%

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGSOY. Citigroup upped their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. SGS has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

