Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Decreases By 23.9%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SLN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $473.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.99. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 361.62% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. Equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,122,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares during the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

