Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Expands By 133.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

SMTGY stock remained flat at $8.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

