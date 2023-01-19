Short Interest in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Declines By 21.8%

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. 45,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $119.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

