Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Drops By 98.8%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,486 ($18.13) to GBX 1,664 ($20.31) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.00.

SSE Stock Down 0.3 %

SSEZY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

SSE Cuts Dividend

SSE Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

