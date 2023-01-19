Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Expands By 161.9%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the December 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 1.8 %

SSREY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.