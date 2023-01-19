Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Rises By 814.3%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The New Ireland Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IRL stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The New Ireland Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $36,742.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,706.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 51,081 shares of company stock worth $360,210 over the last 90 days. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

