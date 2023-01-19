Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Rises By 814.3%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
The New Ireland Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IRL stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
The New Ireland Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The New Ireland Fund
The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
