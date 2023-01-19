Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 62.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.3 %

SWGAY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,456. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.80.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

