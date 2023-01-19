Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expands By 71.7%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 514,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

