Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Declines By 22.4%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of VerifyMe as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 153.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
