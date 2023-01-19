Short Interest in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Increases By 29.5%

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 305,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the third quarter worth $16,504,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,708,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

VIGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 1,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,566. The stock has a market cap of $418.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.