Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
