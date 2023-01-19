Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.