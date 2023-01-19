Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a market cap of $591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 252,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 116,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

