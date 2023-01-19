SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.28 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

