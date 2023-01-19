SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SGMA opened at $4.28 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
