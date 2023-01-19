Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Sells $3,082,054.95 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 56,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $3,082,054.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 293,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,421. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.84 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.