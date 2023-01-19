Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19), reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 234,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,218. The firm has a market cap of $385.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after acquiring an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $23,564,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Silvergate Capital

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.