Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,113,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 6,820,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 3.26. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of 1.75 and a twelve month high of 15.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

See Also

