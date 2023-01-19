Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

SHTDY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 9,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.50.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

