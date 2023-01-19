Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
SHTDY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 9,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $13.50.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
