SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 526,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789,059. The company has a market capitalization of $423.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

