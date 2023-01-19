SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 531,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,112,109. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

