SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.