SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 3,979 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $140.33. 10,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

