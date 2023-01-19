SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 704 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 4,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

