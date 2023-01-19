Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 103.4% from the December 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($36.96) to €37.00 ($40.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($45.98) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

