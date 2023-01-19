SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.56

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.39. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 110,711 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

