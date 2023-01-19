SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 33,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $319.70 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.