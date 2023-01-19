Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

