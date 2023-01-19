Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.