Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Tops $161.70 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Sourceless has a market cap of $161.70 million and approximately $0.50 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039505 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00230697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00755447 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

