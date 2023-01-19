South Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,224 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $809.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,374. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $833.39 and a 200-day moving average of $760.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

