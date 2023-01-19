South Street Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

South Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.7% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.96. The stock had a trading volume of 110,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

